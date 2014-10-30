Design Porn For Air Traffic Controllers

There are few areas of design so important to get right as that of the airport runway. They host millions of flyers every year, but most of us never get a really good view of the system set up to make sure that the 100-ton behemoths dropping in and out of the sky never collide.

Now on Kickstarter, the Airport Runway Print Collection is a set of prints that represent the runway patterns of the 30 busiest airports in the United States, from Atlanta to Tampa. Between all 30 airports, these airports are responsible of over 530 million enplanements every year.





The prints are available on 5-inch-by-7-inch thick matte paper stock. Chicago-based designer Jerome Daksiewicz is also trying to crowdfund a large 24-inch-by-36-inch screenprint of the 30 airport runways, scaled to size so you can see how big they are. I like it more than the prints, but maybe that’s just because I’m not obsessed enough about runways to individually frame 30 prints.

You can preorder a set of prints for $25, the screenprint for $35, or both for $50.

Check out the official Kickstarter here.JB