Why Are Victorian Houses So Creepy?

Americans have a very specific idea about what makes a house look creepy. If you search for “haunted house” on Google images, only one type of architecture appears in the first 25 images: a Victorian mansion.

Art historian Sarah Burns wrote about the phenomenon for the academic journal American Art back in 2012. “Certainly, there are other sorts of places we associate with ghosts: old world castles, dungeons and crypts, the antebellum Big House, the alleged ‘witch’ houses of seventeenth-century Salem,” she writes. “Yet none so pervades and dominates the haunted visual landscape as the Victorian house does today.”

Victorian architecture wasn’t considered particularly sinister until around the 1930s.

Why do we consider Victorian architecture–with design features such as “mansard roofs or multiple steep, craggy gables, along with assorted towers, Gothic gingerbread, ornate pillars, and cavernous verandas,” as Burns writes–so spooky? The phenomenon may have its roots in the cultural changes of the early 20th century, as well as two of pop culture’s ghoulish touchstones: the Addams Family, and Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Victorian architecture wasn’t considered particularly sinister until around the 1930s, when popular magazines began to present this style of building as something to be hated. “There was a most intense fear and loathing of the Victorian style during that period,” Burns, a professor emeritus at Indiana University Bloomington, tells Co.Design. “Writers and artists and designers all just spurned it. And they talked about it in the most exaggerated terms–they thought it was filthy and creepy and perverse and horrible and monstrous.”

The Victorian style of residential architecture had once been all the rage in America. “It was fashionable especially among nouveau riche of 1860s,” Burns explains. “In the 1860s, 1870s, 1880s, that was the McMansion, and it came to be identified with vulgar, excessive, conspicuous consumption.”