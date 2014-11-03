Average Heel Heights Across The U.S.

The only sane women in the United States live in Nebraska, Kansas, and Maine. How do I know? These are the states where women buy the shortest heels–under 1.97 inches on average.

The rest of you are totally crazy. Big data doesn’t lie.

The rest of you are totally crazy. It’s true. Big data doesn’t lie. In Stilettos by State, Gilt’s data science team charts the average high heel heights purchased on Gilt, state by state. (Other shoe types, like boots and ballet flats, were excluded from the list.)

Who comes out on top? The South. On average, Floridians rock a 2.46-inch heel right along what’s more or less the Bible Belt of shoes. Florida is in the good company of Nevada and Arkansas, which both represent in the less than 2.36-inch category. But the highest charted U.S. state on the map is actually a U.S. territory. On average, Puerto Rican Gilt shoppers buy 2.87-inch heels. (Granted these are small differences, but still. An any-inch heel sounds like medieval torture to me.)

See the full infographic here

Meanwhile, the fashion capital of New York settles on a more sensible 2.09-inch heel. Whether that’s an aesthetic preference, or because tottering down subway stairs in 4-inch Louboutins is something approaching a death wish, the world may never know. Though, given that Gilt’s researchers averaged heel heights, rather than taking a more telling median, we may not be seeing the clearest snapshot of what women around the U.S. are actually putting on their feet.

See more here.MW