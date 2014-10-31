advertisement
534 Apple Products On One Giant Poster

[All Images: Popcharts]

Everyone always wants the very best and newest Apple product [poster]. So if you have an old Apple product [poster], you may want to replace it immediately with this new Apple product [poster]. Because the last thing you want is for your boss to walk into your office, his latest Apple product [poster] in-hand, see your old Apple product [poster], and be all like, “I think it’s time we have a talk about whether or not you belong here.”*


*The design studio at Samsung.

Buy the latest Apple product [poster] here for $64.

[h/t Taxi]MW

