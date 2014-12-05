Architect Daniel Libeskind’s Insider Guide To Milan

SDL Welcome to Wanderlust, a weekly series on Co.Design where some of our favorite designers share their secret picks and insider tips for the best design cities on the planet. Today, architect Daniel Libeskind takes us on a near-local’s tour of Milan.

What’s your favorite design city? Milan, because Milan is fantastic and full of design, ranging from fashion design to furniture design to even small objects. It’s a great city. I even have a small office in Milan, where we produce everything from a door to a door handle to a chandelier. Where do you like to stay when you’re there? Luckily for me, we have actually an apartment which is right in the center of Milan. Hotel Bulgari Flickr user Enrique Dans Before you had the apartment, were there any great hotels you stayed in?

The best hotel is the Bulgari Hotel. I love that hotel. Because it has its own garden. It’s very discreet–it’s right in the center, but once you get in the hotel, you have this secret garden. It’s a really, really nice place to stay.

Peck Flickr user Yisris Where do you eat? I often eat lunch in Peck, a huge food emporium. Peck has the most incredible shop that is kind of like a medieval renaissance shop. Everything is hand-selected for this shop, whether it’s a piece of meat or a vegetable. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. The best thing to do in Milan is to buy something there and take it home. Peck is almost like a museum of food. My favorite food there is mostardo. It’s these fruits like maraschino cherries or apples, but with a spiciness–that is from the mustard seed, I guess. It’s the most incredible thing you can just have a little bit on a piece of bread and you can eat like a king. I highly recommend mostardo. It’s very hard to get it in New York. All the suburbs around Milan are factories that produce incredible things for design. There’s a restaurant called Risacca–like Rissacca No. 1, Risacca No. 2. They’re all seafood restaurants, and each Milanese has their favorite Risacca, No. 5 or No 3. They’re large-scale restaurants that serve seafood. I think what most people don’t know is the only competition to Japanese sashimi is in Milan. Milan serves this raw fish with a little bit of vinaigrette or a little bit of olive oil. It’s just like Japanese [sashimi] but with an Italian twist to it. I think Milanese consume probably more raw seafood than the Japanese. The Duomo Flickr user Chris Yunker What design destinations do you visit?

