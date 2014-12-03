Design Moves: Sullivan NYC Hires New Head Of Digital Strategy

Sullivan , the New York-based brand engagement agency, has announced that Alison Grippo will be its new principal of digital strategy. Grippo comes to Sullivan from branding agency Huge , where she was the managing officer of their San Francisco outpost. In the past, she’s worked in management positions at iCrossing, Razorfish, and Conde Nast, among others.

“Alison will focus on matching our expertise in brand building and creativity with digital experiences that influence how the customer’s decisions are made,” said Barbara Apple Sullivan, one of the firm’s managing partners.

Sullivan is known for its work with branding across both digital and traditional media spaces and their diverse set of clients, including American Express, the Institute for Contemporary Art, WebMD, and Human Rights Watch.SW