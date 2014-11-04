Check Out This Drone’s-Eye View Of An Airport

Moving through an airport on foot is usually just about the most soul-sucking experience possible. But there’s something mystical and mesmerizingly geometrical about getting to see the infrastructure of air traffic from above (as we’ve noted before ).

Postandfly, Mexico City-based drone video and photography company, got aerial access to the Mexico City International Airport, and the resulting footage of the bustling activity of support vehicles and taxiing planes, the visual code of runway markings, and the surrounding landscape is beautiful. It’s pretty much an advertisement for getting a job in air traffic control, if only so you could get these views every day.

It’s also a fairly rare view of an airport–while Postandfly had permission from and coordinated with the Mexico City International Airport to create this video, in the U.S., such opportunities are scarce. The Federal Aviation Administration is not a fan of drones, and for semi-valid reasons, bans them within five miles of an airport.SF