Google’s Redesigned Calendar App Combines Brains And Beauty

Not long ago we wrote about the gorgeous new Material Design language that Google is rolling out across all its products and services. Now, they’re bringing this playful, organic feel to its totally redesigned Calendar app for Android.

The new Calendar has several advantages over previous versions, but the biggest benefit is that it will intuitively draw information from emails–events like flights, concerts or other reservations–and automatically turn them into Calendar events. Another handy new feature will use GPS to suggest nearby locations and friends you’d likely invite to an event. The design of individual event views are nicer too, with the color blocks resemble the “index card” design of their other recent updates.

The app is available now on Android 5.0 and soon will be on all Android devices with 4.1 or above. Sweetening the deal, however, is that they will be bringing the new Calendar to iPhone, making this Google’s first proper Calendar app for iOS. No word yet on when that will be released, but it gives iPhone users tired of Apple’s Calendar something to look forward to.SW