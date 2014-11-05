Target Partners With Story For World’s Twee-est Holiday Shop

Last year around this time, with the holidays fast-approaching, Target’s reputation slipped from “nice” to “naughty” after a string of bad decisions around data security allowed hackers to run off with credit card information on 40 million customers. This year, with better controls and a new CEO in place, the struggling retailer is pulling out all the stops to ensure that it wins back customers’ trust with on-trend, cost-conscious designs.

Last night that focus came together at Story, the Manhattan concept store that remakes itself every eight weeks according to a corporate-sponsored theme. Newly minted Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell had happened to be in the store on the opening day of its last installation, exactly eight weeks prior, and had jumped at the chance to do a last-minute holiday collaboration with Story founder Rachel Shechtman. The result, a Home for the Holidays concept that integrates Target-designed products with products from other brands, debuted amid frozen hot chocolates and ornament-decorating in a Jason Bell-designed mountain retreat.

Cornell, who has been trying to restore Target’s design moxie–or in his words, “regain merchandizing authority”–declares Shechtman’s work “beautifully curated.” He sees the Story sponsorship as an opportunity to showcase Target products alongside products by up-and-coming brands in priority categories like home, fashion, and beauty, and ultimately as a way to lure shoppers back in stores. “Comparable vendors, stunning value,” he says with chest-puffed pride, nodding to brightly lit shelves and tables jammed with over 3,000 gift-worthy SKUs.

“It’s a great learning lab for us,” he tells Co.Design. “We’ll have a chance to see over the next eight weeks how shoppers react.” (Story shares analytics and feedback with sponsors at the end of each store installation. Past sponsors include American Express and General Electric.)

Todd Waterbury, Target’s chief creative officer, will be among the leaders tasked with identifying those lessons. Already, Waterbury says he is looking to Story’s “accessible luxury meets holiday nostalgia” staging for inspiration as the retailer looks to win over prospective mobile shoppers on Instagram and Pinterest. “We think of it as a miniature, one-inch by one-inch store window,” he says. “What would make you stop and go inside?”