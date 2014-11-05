Entitlement Might Make You More Creative (But You Probably Knew That Already)

A strong sense of entitlement doesn’t come with many redeeming qualities. Entitled people are bratty and hostile and selfish, and they’re unapologetic about being bratty and hostile and selfish because they think they have the right. Workplace entitlement is especially problematic (if overblown among Millennials ): it causes conflict with colleagues, requires special treatment by managers, and can potentially lead to unethical behavior. There’s little incentive to frame the quality in a generous way, either, since the last thing entitled types need is encouragement.

A burst of entitlement might yield a burst of creativity.

That said, a pair of management scholars believe they’ve found an unexpectedly positive consequence of entitlement. In a new paper in Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, Emily Zitek of Cornell University and Lynne Vincent of Vanderbilt University report that a temporary feeling of entitlement seems to lift a person’s creative powers. The offensive air of superiority that entitled people possess might increase a drive for uniqueness that, properly harnessed and directed, results in heightened originality.

“When people feel more entitled, they will think and act differently than others,” write Zitek and Vincent, “and the more they do so, the more willing and able they will be to generate creative solutions.”

Zitek and Vincent reached their conclusion through a series of studies designed to see how test participants would perform on creative tasks after being put in an entitled frame of mind. In one experiment, participants who spent five minutes writing why they deserve more in life than others outperformed a control group on a common creative task that involves coming up with novel uses for a paperclip. They also drew pictures of aliens that were judged to be more creative.

In a second experiment, test participants were given another common creativity measure known as the remote associates test. The RAT shows people three words (such as “falling,” “actor,” and “dust”) and asks them to come up with a fourth related word (in this case, “star”). Once again, participants made to feel entitled did better than their counterparts, answering more of the RAT problems correctly on average.

A third study using slightly different methods found more of the same results. This time, rather than writing an essay about superiority, test participants unscrambled sentences that either had entitled messages (“You deserve a great vacation”) or a neutral one (“She wore the gloves for the whole day”). Despite the subtle and indirect approach, participants in the entitled group still performed better on RAT problems, and also generated more novel potential uses for vacant retail space.