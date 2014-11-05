Why Newscasters Wear Purple On Election Day

It’s Election Day. You’re a professional newscaster, a person whose job is to be as broadly palatable to as many viewers as possible. The entire political future of the country is up in the air, and you don’t want to ruffle any feathers. What do you wear? Like Prince, you start wearing purple.

Here are just a few examples of TV reporters around the country bragging about the “neutral violet, mauve, orchid, and mulberry wardrobes they were sporting on Election Night, originally collated by Uniwatch:

There’s just one problem. Only magenta is a truly neutral balance between red and blue; any other shade of purple leans towards red or blue. That’s partly why a TV reporter or newscaster wearing purple might be secretly supporting the Dems or GOPs with their choice of a heliotrope tie or thistle-colored dress. Purple might have a reputation for neutrality, but just by using a simple color picker app when you pick out your outfit, it can also be used to hide a person’s true political leanings in plain sight!

The lesson? Don’t fall for the purple conspiracy. If TV reporters really wanted to be neutral, they’d start wearing gray. Wearing purple on Election Day just means you’ve got something to hide.JB