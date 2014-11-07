Make TV And Movie Characters Say Anything You Want With This Video App

Crumbles is a new web app that converts inputed text into a video collage, letting you make characters from movies and TV shows say whatever you want them to say. Though it’s clearly in its early stages (we don’t even know who made it ) Crumbles is already ridiculously entertaining. There are three “dictionaries” of clips to choose from: one pulls from a variety of TV and movie clips; another speaks entirely through Homer Simpson ; and the third uses clips from the web series Bee and Puppycat .

Try it out here

People have been creating videos like these on their own for ages, making politicians rap, auto-tuning the news and even creating original music from audio-visual clips. Crumbles will just make the process easier, and as the software develops, its potential seems unlimited. Right now, the dictionaries are limited, and if you plug in a word the app doesn’t know, a computer reads it over a (sometimes relevant) video clip. It seems inevitable that there will soon be dictionaries for every popular fictional character, celebrity, and politician. For now, Crumbles works well enough to waste your whole afternoon (happy Friday!).SW