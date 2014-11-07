advertisement
advertisement

You Can Always Find The End Of This Ingeniously Designed Tape Roll

You Can Always Find The End Of This Ingeniously Designed Tape Roll

We’ve all been there, clawing frantically and futilely: We can’t find the end of the stupid tape–that elusive chameleon that blends so seamlessly into the rest of the roll.

But we have excellent news. It’s a new day with The End Is In Sight electrical tape, which solves the age-old “where’s the end of the tape” problem via a stupid-simple solution: Designers have printed a spiraling line across the entire length of the tape, so that you can always see where the tape breaks.


American Science Surplus will sell you three 66-foot rolls for $3.75. Take note, 3M. This is what you’ve driven us to: wrapping our Christmas gifts in coal-colored electrical tape.

Buy it here.

[h/t Core77]MW

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company