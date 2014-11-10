Super Mario 64: Chaos Edition Is Your Brain On Digital Drugs

These are just a small taste of the psychedelic experiences that await you in Super Mario 64: Chaos Edition. Student and code artist Kaze Emanuar has created a version of Mario 64 that injects randomized snippets of Gameshark code as you play.

For those who weren’t born in the ’80s, Gameshark was a device that actually plugged into your game cartridges, caught the software before it reached your game console, and altered lines of code to add cheats like infinite lives. But because Gameshark was screwing with fundamental foundations of the game, it was wrought with errors. You might get infinite lives, sure, but that might come at the expense of the game’s entire backdrop going green.

Chaos Edition celebrates these errors in a Russian roulette style random code injections occurring in the background, which will ultimately result in an unpredictable, psychedelic funhouse of giant Marios, glitching environments, and sometimes even good old Exorcist-style head spinning of the beloved Italian plumber. As Kaze explains on YouTube, “This resulted in a pretty funny, unstable, and frustrating game. Don’t take this too serious and don’t try to get any progress done in the game. you won’t.”

Huh, sounds a lot like using psychedelic drugs, doesn’t it?

If you’d like to try the game for yourself, it’s free to download, but you’ll need a Nintendo 64 emulator to play it.

Download it here.