In Defense Of Banner Ads

A few weeks ago, we ran a post on banner ads’ nightmarish legacy . A rep for the digital marketing agency TVGla subsequently reached out to tell us that our post was not “just offensive, but actually wrong on many counts.” So we let them respond! Here, Dimitry Ioffe, CEO of L.A.-based TVGla, mounts a spirited defense of banner ads. Comments welcome.–Eds

The 20-year anniversary of the banner has given all the haters out there an opportunity to heartily proclaim death to the banner ad. We saw it here on Co.Design and even on the front page of the New York Times. It seems I may be one of the sole voices in the crowd to proclaim my love for banners.

It’s important to see the banner as one piece of the marketing mix.

Don’t get me wrong, some banner ads are bad. Like many of us out there I inadvertently twitch every time I get served an ad that has followed my cookie crumbs and suggests that I might be interested in the lounge chair or sisal rug that I might have looked at or might have actually bought. The automation of thoughtless and intrusive ads now proclaimed the Holy Grail by data freaks everywhere makes my teeth hurt.

But to suggest that banner ads are emblematic of all that is bad and evil in the advertising space–and a killer of great design–shows a basic misunderstanding of the format. Dare I say it, but in the right hands, the banner ad is downright art.

Display ads allow designers to experiment in ways they can’t with print and television ads. Take this 300×250 banner for Ikea. Some brilliant web designer was able to conceive of and create the smallest Ikea store in the world and put it in a web banner. All in service of demonstrating how attentive the store and its designers are to saving space. What’s really cool is how you can play with the mini symbols–check out the baby products–to reveal a whole department of offerings in one corner of the space.