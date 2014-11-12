How To Use Japanese Emoticons: A Play In 3 Parts

ヽ༼ ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༼◕_◕༽◉_◔ ༽ﾉ — We have a question. What’s a donger?

c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — I LOVE MY DONGER! ლ(▀̿̿Ĺ̯̿̿▀̿ლ) — Whoa whoa WHOA. Hold on there, potty mouth. This is a family publication. ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — It’s cool. Donger just sounds like a euphemism for a big rubbery one. c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — DONGER! DONGER! DONGER! ༼ ಠ ▃ ಠೃ ༽ — I will slap you with my donger if you don’t cut it out! ༼;´༎ຶ ۝ ༎ຶ༽ — *runs away sobbing, donger trailing behind him*

┌∩┐(ಠ_ಠ)┌∩┐ — Yeah, that’s right! Take your donger and go crying home to mama! ヽ༼ ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༼◕_◕༽◉_◔ ༽ﾉ — Uhhhhh… ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — Right, sorry. A donger is a set of unicode characters that when assembled together form a text emoticon. ༼୨༼ ºل͟º ༽୧༽ — So, what? It’s like an emoji? ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — Pfft. Emojis! Dongers are way cooler than emojis. Professor?

┬───┬ ノ༼ຈل͜ຈノ༽ — Ah, yes. Allow me to mansplain. Emojis are a small library of graphic emoticons that are rarely added to, and are controlled by a non-profit consortium. A donger, though, is just a line of ASCII characters that looks like something else, which you can modify however you want. Watch, for example, as I transform this table into…

*ALAKAZAM* /╲/\╭༼ ººل͟ºº ༽╮/\╱﻿\ ノ༼ຈل͜ຈノ༽ ANT MUTA A GIANT MUTANT SPIDER! ༼ ⨀ ̿Ĺ̯̿̿⨀ ̿༽ง – AHHHHHH! /╲/\╭༼ ººل͟ºº ༽╮/\╱﻿\ ╾━╤デ╦︻༼ຈل͜ຈノ༽ — Ha ha! Don’t worry about a thing. I’ll just take care of this spider with my AK-47. Hold still . . . *RAPID MACHINE GUN FIRE, ARACHNID SHRIEKING AND SQUELCHING NOISES* ┬───┬ ノ༼ຈل͜ຈノ༽ — And now this mutilated spider corpse is back to being just a table again. With dongers, you’re only limited by the power of your imagination.

༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — Thank you for that excellent mansplanation, Professor. Any other questions? ヽ༼ ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༼◕_◕༽◉_◔ ༽ﾉ — Dongers seem pretty cool. How do we make them for ourselves? ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — Good question! In the past, you needed to do a lot of experimentation with Unicode characters to craft a good donger, but these days, you can just go to the Donger List database and copy-and-paste from there. ༼∩✿ل͜✿༽⊃━☆ﾟ. * ･ ｡ﾟ— It’s by far the best-designed repository of dongers I’ve ever seen! ༼୨༼ ºل͟º ༽୧༽ — Uh, who is that? ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ – Oh, don’t mind him, that’s just Adrian, Co.Design’s chief donger expert.

༼∩✿ل͜✿༽⊃━☆ﾟ. * ･ ｡ﾟ— And trust me, I’ve copied-and-pasted many a donger in my time! Wooo! ༼ つ ▀̿_▀̿ ༽つ — Uh, yes. The point is that, like Adrian, with the help of Dongerlist, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for the perfect donger to whip out in any social equation. ヽ༼ ் ▽ ் ༽╯— YAY! c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — MY BOLOGNA HAS A FIRST NAME! ༼ ಠ ▃ ಠೃ ༽ — What? You again? c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — IT’S D-O-N-G-R!

୧༼ಠ益ರೃ༽୨ — … c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — MY BOLOGNA HAS A SECOND NAME! ᕕ╏ ͜ಠ ‸ ͜ಠ ╏ᓄ – —] ︻╦╤─ (⌐■_■)–︻╦╤─ c༼ ” ͡° ▃ °͡ ” ༽ᕤ — IT’S D-O- *BLAM!* (Exeunt) [h/t Sidebar]

