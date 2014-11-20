Michael Maltzan’s Quest To Remake Housing For The Homeless

The latest architectural spectacle to land on Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row looks like a concrete spaceship. Boxy, modular apartments rest against the concrete roof of what was once a low-rise, strip mall-style building full of wholesale Garment District shops. Its rooftop parking lot is now a launchpad for one of the most radical housing projects for the L.A.’s homeless, the Star Apartments.

The original low-rise has been retrofitted to accommodate the headquarters of L.A. County Health Services’ Housing for Health program, supportive services from the nonprofit Skid Row Housing Trust, the building’s developer, and a retail-style medical clinic run by the county and open to the surrounding community. A mass of prefebricated housing units–L.A.’s first multifamily prefab structure in decades–has been stacked above to provide permanent homes to the chronically homeless population these organizations aim to serve. A health center is available to any of the trust’s 1,600 residents, with amenities like a jogging track and a community garden.

It’s the latest in Michael Maltzan’s more than 20-year quest to reshape the quality of life for L.A.’s least fortunate residents. Maltzan, an L.A. architect and an alum of Gehry Partners, has built a career juggling sleek institutional work and luxurious private residences for the likes of Michael Ovitz with thoughtful homes for the formerly homeless. Maltzan isn’t just designing beautiful affordable housing; by pushing for developments with street-facing public uses, he’s trying to integrate people who have been pushed to the edge of society back into the working gears of the city. Of course, in a place like Skid Row, which has more than a century of history as a community of L.A.’s homeless and transient as well as a place where hospitals dump poor and mentally ill patients, that’s not necessarily easy, but it’s better than siloing the poor in affordable housing blocks elsewhere. “There are still people who think we should isolate these individuals on the outskirts of town,” he says. “What we’re doing is part of a much larger movement. Affordable housing needs to be much more integrated in the physical fabric of the city you need to integrate other supportive services in the building to help create a bridge for these individuals back into culture. You can’t just give them an apartment and expect things to work out.”

New Carver Apartments Iwan Bann

Skid Row, a 50-block area east of downtown L.A., has for decades had one of the highest concentrations of homeless people in the country–estimated at as many as 8,000-11,000 people. The city has faced a shortage of homeless shelters for decades, but a dearth of shelters isn’t the only reason people stay in the streets in Skid Row. The district first developed in the 1880s as a stopover for railroad workers, with a large number of single-occupancy hotel rooms, a cheap housing type that proliferated over the years. In the middle of the 20th century, many of these hotels were demolished, destroying some of the most affordable housing in the city and forcing already marginalized residents out onto the streets. And because of Skid Row’s long history as a place for the homeless, the mentally ill, and people with substance abuse issues, it also has many social service organizations concentrated in a small area. Paradoxically, this means that more chronically homeless, often sick individuals end up there. In fact, there are plenty of reports that hospitals and jails actually dump poor and homeless people on the streets of Skid Row–even hospitals that aren’t even in the state. Some of these chronically homeless individuals find shelter in single-occupancy hotel rooms or in shelters at night, but many sleep on the streets.

You can’t just give homeless people an apartment and expect things to work out.

Revitalizing downtown L.A.’s seediest neighborhood has been a part of Michael Maltzan Architecture since the firm’s founding in 1993. Maltzan’s first project, Inner-City Arts campus, an arts education facility for at-risk L.A. public school students in Skid Row, caught the attention of the Skid Row Housing Trust, an organization that has been developing supportive housing for L.A.’s homeless population since 1989. Since his first project for the trust opened in 2006, the architect has worked with the organization on a total of three residential complexes for the formerly homeless, the most recent of which is the Star Apartments, which opened in October. A fourth building is on its way.

© Michael Maltzan Architecture, Inc.

The Star Apartments are perhaps most notable for everything but the apartments. Maltzan was determined to create a mixed-use building that would include some retail component that would be accessible to the public–in the end, this became a retail medical clinic. If the building was to truly become part of the urban fabric, it had to have a public face, one that could bridge the separation between the residence and society at large, he says: The building “participates in the city in a more typical way.”

The Star Apartments also have facilities that cater more directly to Skid Row Housing Trust residents. The organization has offices and supportive services, like case workers, within the building. And most notably for this development, Housing for Health, a division of the L.A. County Department of Public Health that works to find permanent housing for the homeless, set up its headquarters in the building. The county also runs the ground-floor health clinic, which will serve both the resident and the surrounding communities. As the biggest player in public health in the region, and the Department of Public Health’s move to a pocket of the city that has long been a public health disaster is more than just symbolic–a 2012 inspection of just eight blocks of Skid Row found people living on streets infested with rats and piles of human excrement, and last year the CDC had to be brought in to help track a persistent tuberculosis outbreak in the area. It’s an area that desperately needs public health services.