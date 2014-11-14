Lawsuit Filed To Block Lucas Museum

A environmental group has filed a lawsuit to block construction of the George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art , a sprawling, pyramid-shaped museum that the Star Wars director has proposed building on Chicago’s lakefront.

Chicago’s Friends of the Parks is arguing that the museum could majorly affect the lakefront environment. At issue: The museum’s size and potential impact on the water table, along with the risk of greater environmental contamination: The museum is to be built on top of a long-buried landfill. Lucas secured the 17-acre property for $1 a year.





Previously, Friends of the Parks has argued that the museum’s lakefront location violates Chicago’s 1973 Lakefront Ordinance which protects this district for its “special environmental, recreational, cultural, historical, community and aesthetic interests and values.” Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said the development stands on “solid legal ground.”

Read more here.MW