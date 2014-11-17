A Trippy Music Video Built From Science Experiments

What does music look like? Cymatics, the first single by Nigel Stanford off the album Solar Echoes, offers clues. By amassing a collection of science experiments, it depicts sound waves blasting through water, fire, and sand, and even sparks in the air (via a speaker hose, a Rubens’ tube, a Chladni plate, and a Tesla coil, respectively). It’s a dazzling array of audio that’s, quite literally, music that you can see.