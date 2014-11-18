Japanese Flip Books Tell Strange, Whimsical Tales In Unexpectedly Lovely Ways

Japanese animator Mou Hitotsu no Kenkyujo ‘s flip books beautifully expand the simple medium, using the paper to create depth as well as form. These books tell magical tales of bugs, cats’ birthdays, rabbits, and a creature without eyes, all with no words, creating an intimate experience for the viewer.

Holes open up to swallow the page and negative space is used in surprising ways, helping to bring the little pad of paper to life. “It is the video playback tool that can be enjoyed easily in [any] desired location,” the author writes on his site. The books are available from Seigensha Art Publishing, if you can figure out how to buy them in Japanese, and include Christmas and birthday themed books.

[h/t: This Is Colossal]SW