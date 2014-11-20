New Bags Let You Carry Around A Piece Of Knoll

Weekender

Now, with its new Totes & Travel Collection, Knoll has ventured into bag design, letting you bring a piece of Knoll with you wherever you go. Conceived by Knoll designer Karen Stone, the collection includes five versatile designs, all made from FilzFelt, a material made from imported German-milled 100% merino wool felt and dyed in rich, super-saturated color. It’s the same fabric used in much of Knoll’s furniture upholstery. The bags’ sleek straps and accents are crafted in Italy from Spinneybeck leather, dyed in black, cream, and brown. It’s a distinctive luggage collection that draws on 75 years of Knoll design tradition.

Knoll’s Totes & Travel Collection is available here from $290 to $595.CD