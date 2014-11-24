What Do Camgirls And Classical Art Have In Common?

Camgirl Odalisque, the short film by French director Mathilde Marc and 3-D animator Hugo Arcier , reinterprets the aesthetics of classic nude paintings, updating them with CG animation. By drawing a connection between the work of artists like Manet, and modern day camgirls, the film is a subtle exploration of both the continuity of human nature through the ages and the unique paradoxes we are presented with today. It both romanticizes and disturbs the notion of being a professionally naked girl.

As the subject lounges around her draped room, the short brings up feelings of profound loneliness; the sense of being watched without knowing who is watching is something that is increasingly relatable to many people today. As her form begins to warp into polygons and pixels, it blurs the line between flesh and technology, a dream many are eagerly chasing.

Through hundreds of years of history, objectification of the female form has remained a central part of Western art culture, whether through oil painted on a canvas or pixels streamed through a webcam. This shifting of the woman’s image over the course of the film symbolizes what it feels like to be the subject of that gaze, trying to hold contradicting self-perceptions in your mind, always on the verge of malfunction.

[h/t: Prosthetic Knowledge]SW