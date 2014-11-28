The Co.Design Guide To Black Friday 2014

Products with just one function are so passe. In 2014, phones are also cameras and bracelets are also sleep trackers. Multifunctional products can save users space and money–why have three bulky things when you could lump them into one sleek thing? What follows is a guide to ten highly original multifunctional products we came across in 2014–a bicycle saddle that doubles as a bike lock, a colander that doubles as a bowl, and more. Their transformational abilities make us feel like stunned little kids watching magic tricks.





Created by Danish designer Ole Jensen, the Two-Sided Colander is almost like a shell chair for your salads and spaghetti. One side of the colander drains, while the other operates as a serving bowl. Wash and drain your food on the perforated side, and then flip the colander up to allow it to collect in the bowl section. It’s available from the MoMA Design Store for $40 here.





Moleskine’s Livescribe Notebook ($30) appears at first to be a typical, tactile Moleksine. Except, when you write on it with a $150 Livescribe smartpen (a pen known for turning written, paper notes into typed, digital transcripts), your doodles and brainstorms are not only automatically backed up to an app, they’re also infused with the conveniences of digital-native technologies. Order the Livescribe here.





Adobe Ink & Slide are designed to be used with the iPad to make sketching and drawing more natural. Adobe Ink is a lightweight pressure-sensitive pen built using Adonit Pixelpoint technology, and Adobe Slide is a digital ruler that lets you perfectly draw any shape you want on your iPad–straight lines, triangles, circles, squares. Each works through capacitive touch technology–the same premise that allows your fingers to activate the iPad’s screen. To enhance functionality, the pen and ruler also connect to your iPad via Bluetooth. Get Ink & Slide here for $199.99.





Sitting all day is bad for you. Standing desks offer a solution, but they’re usually pretty pricey. StandDesk is a cheaper solution. The basic model, which has a simple automated system to raise and lower the desk at the touch of a button, starts at less than $400. Not quite as cheap as a cardboard desk, but not $1,600 either. Get it here for $399.





Seatylock looks deceptively like a normal bicycle saddle, but a three-foot steel chain lock folds into it. When you take the seat off its post, the lock comes out, and it takes 30 seconds to secure your bike frame and seat to any pole or fixed object. This means that, unlike most bike locks, it’s not a pain to transport and can’t be forgotten at home. A universal adaptor means it’s compatible with any standard bike–it’s as easy as replacing your bike saddle–and can adjust to your preferred seat position. And it will be available in a range of colors for cyclists who like to turn their rides into fashion statements. Pre-order it here for $90.





Norwegian company Stokke tapped Oslo-based design group Permafrost to develop Stokke Steps, an all-in-one bouncer seat and highchair. Think of it as the transformer of baby products. Its height is adjustable, so as your baby grows, it does too. Get Stokke Steps here for $279.