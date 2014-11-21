Nendo Invents An Umbrella Cover That’s Impossible To Lose

Umbrella covers are the easiest piece of rain gear to lose. When it comes time to actually use your umbrella, inevitably that tube of fabric ends up discarded, lost in the rush to throw up your shield against the onslaught of water falling from the sky.

It’s only once you return indoors that you realize you have a wet umbrella dripping all over your pants. And what might solve this situation? That dumb little tube of fabric you lost the minute you bought the damn umbrella.





Luckily, the geniuses at Nendo have put two and two together and figured out that the umbrella and the umbrella cover don’t have to be two separate pieces. The Japanese studio’s “cover-brella” has an attached cover that tucks right into the handle when not in use.

A cap covers the top of the handle on the umbrella, whose lightweight carbon fiber frame makes it lighter than an iPhone. It pops up to reveal a tightly packed cover within the handle that then slips over the body of the umbrella. When you want to open the umbrella back up, you just slip the cover down and stuff it back into the plastic handle.





To be perfectly honest, it’s hard to tell exactly how easy getting the umbrella cover genie back into the bottle might be, but it seems like such a simple design trick it’s hard to imagine why more umbrellas don’t come with this feature. No more errant dripping! Really, it’s time for better umbrella design to go mainstream.

The cover-brella is being sold as part of Nendo’s by | n collection at the Japanese department store Seibu. Check out some of Nendo’s other brilliant redesigns of everyday objects here.

[h/t: Dezeen]SF