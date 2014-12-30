From 3-D Printed Fetuses To Vagina Kayaks: The Weirdest Design Of 2014

In 2014, it became possible to drink champagne out of a glass shaped like Kate Moss’s boob while sitting on a chair designed to resemble a fat person’s flesh in a restaurant decorated with hundreds of animal bones. If you wanted to, you could also paddle down a river in a kayak shaped like a vagina while biting into a pear shaped like a human baby and stroking a taxidermied pig encrusted with rhinestone Chanel logos. If that sounds too complicated, you could just 3-D print your unborn fetus and call it a day. These are designs that, as of this year, all actually exist in the world.

What follows are 12 of the weirdest design stories of 2014–products, photographs, clothing, and ideas that made us go “a-whAAaA?” with their utter freakishness. Browse the gallery and gawp.





So you dropped some cash and upgraded to a 4-D ultrasound, and now you’re thinking to yourself, “Well I’ve already had my unborn baby’s glamour shots captured in every dimension known to man. Now how else can I prepare for my child’s arrival?” We’re glad you asked. Have you ever considered 3-D printing the little angel? For $600, a company named 3D Babies will turn your ultrasound into a life-sized fetal sculpture, delivered in a satin-lined wood box that would be impolite to call a coffin.





The pink, bulgy Flesh Chair is meant to look like mounds of human fat. Nanna Kiil, a design student at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, created the chair out of memory foam covered in pinkish fabric. Her goal was to reference the shape of an obese human body, in a way that framed it in a more positive light than we typically cast on obese bodies. She took inspiration from the adorable fleshy folds of a Shar Pei as she worked to fold and crease the material in a life-like way.





Is the future of food designed by robots? Watson, the same computer that decimated Ken Jennings in Jeopardy, has taken on an even greater challenge—what IBM calls “cognitive computing,” or put more simply, creativity. Watson’s Bengali Butternut BBQ Sauce may have “the pulpy consistency of baby food,” but it packs a lot of flavor, as Mark Wilson reported.





If you’ve ever harbored creepy fantasies of drinking champagne from a glass shaped exactly like Kate Moss’s breast, now’s your time. In celebration of the British supermodel’s 40th birthday, London’s Mayfair 34 restaurant worked with British artist Jane McFadden Freud to create a mold of Moss’s left breast, which was used to create the bowl of a champagne coupe.





Japanese artist Megumi Igarishi’s body of work includes a vagina lampshade, a vagina kayak, vagina smartphone cases, vagina dioramas, vagina toys, and more, all constructed from molds of her own genitalia. In July, Igarishi was arrested on obscenity charges for distributing files for 3-D printing a vagina-shaped kayak. Her arrest inspired a petition that garnered more than 20,000 signatures. She was ultimately released.