Self-Driving Cars Could Steal The Last Of Your Free Time

We know self-driving cars are coming for us –in fact, by 2040, 75% of the cars on the road may be self-driving . But what will your commute look like when it doesn’t require you to drive anymore?

In the U.S., the average round trip commute to and from work is 50 minutes a day. That’s almost an hour that can you can spend however you like (as long as you’re in a car).

In the past year, we’ve seen concepts from Swedish car designer Rinspeed, Mercedes, and Ideo. They’re each superb, if speculative, pieces of futurism from the companies that will be quite literally shaping the future of cars. Untethered from the wheel, they place passengers in anything from reclining armchairs with big screen TVs, to rotating chairs that allow you to sit in a round table, to full-out office setups that allow full-out work on the go.

IDEO

And they each tease an impending battle: When your commute becomes free time, will the car industry hand that time back to you–to create a more relaxing, more social way to travel–or will it hand that time to your boss–to extend the work day even longer in the never-ending quest for productivity?

We see the concept of relaxation taken to the extreme by Rinspeed. Their concept for a self-driving car is like a man-cave crossed with a mani-pedi salon. Plush recliners more or less force you to indulge. Nap. Watch TV. Chillax. Enjoy this time, the cabin says. It’s for you.

Rinspeed

Ideo, meanwhile, takes your free time to the opposite extreme (no doubt, it’s a very intentional provocation on Ideo’s part). They more or less lock you in a moving office with a work-casual tablet and chairs that probably cost more than your next paycheck. You’re not driving, it says, so work!

And to add a bit of salt to the wound, that box is clear. That means more sunlight for you, and a better view for the rest of the world who is, no doubt, judging if you’re really working or just slacking in the mobile command center of your business.