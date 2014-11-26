Everything You Can Make With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Lily Tidhar for Fast Company

The aftermath of any decent Thanksgiving meal is replete with more than enough uneaten food for a second (or third, or fourth) meal. This year, get a little more innovative with your Thanksgiving leftovers than open-faced turkey sandwiches. Snap yourself out of your post-feast foodie haze and check out some of the more ambitious culinary projects you could be undertaking with that half-eaten poultry leg and the huge bowl of mashed potatoes in the fridge. A big bowl of turkey ramen, maybe? Some potato gnocchi? Fried stuffing bites? Pie fries? Your Turkey Day weekend will never be the same. –Shaunacy Ferro