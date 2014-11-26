advertisement
advertisement

Everything You Can Make With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Everything You Can Make With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers
[Top photo: Flickr user Tim Sackton]
Lily Tidhar for Fast Company

The aftermath of any decent Thanksgiving meal is replete with more than enough uneaten food for a second (or third, or fourth) meal. This year, get a little more innovative with your Thanksgiving leftovers than open-faced turkey sandwiches. Snap yourself out of your post-feast foodie haze and check out some of the more ambitious culinary projects you could be undertaking with that half-eaten poultry leg and the huge bowl of mashed potatoes in the fridge. A big bowl of turkey ramen, maybe? Some potato gnocchi? Fried stuffing bites? Pie fries? Your Turkey Day weekend will never be the same. –Shaunacy Ferro

(Click image to enlarge.)LT

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company