What’s A Movember Mustache Worth In Your City?

Movember. It’s the time of year when men can try growing that awkward mustache they’ve always dreamed about; all without fear of repercussion. Why? It’s to raise money and awareness for men’s health–to battle prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental illness. In 2013, the cause had a banner year, raising $550 million and funding over 800 programs around the world.

But as Movember winds down, we still wonder: just what is any one mustache worth? So the Movember Foundation shared the average value of a mustache in the top 36 performing cities in the US last year.

Lily Tidhar for Fast Company

The best performer? New York, where a mustache raises an average of $142–or, what, about $5 per day of growth? And for the most part, there seems to be a pretty strong correlation between cost of living and money raised by city, as if it’s not just pricier to live in Washington, D.C. (where a mustache is worth $119) than St. Louis (where a mustache is worth $40 less!), but it’s actually more expensive to grow and maintain a nose throne of hair there, too.

So for next year, we’ll be sure to run a regional heat map of mustache comb prices. –Mark WilsonLT