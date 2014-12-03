From Portable Printers To Cheap Standing Desks, The Best Office Products Of 2014

Good design in an office can turn an impenetrable pile of clutter into a beautifully organized arrangement; a slothful, sedentary workday into a healthy one; and a tangle of ugly power cords into funky decoration. Here, 12 of the best home office products we came across in 2014, from elegant organizers to affordable standing desks to pillows perfect for power-napping at work.





The Babylon collection, designed by Samuel Wilkinson, includes an alarm clock, stapler, tape dispenser, pen, scissors, and pen cup. As inspiration, the pieces uses the jagged, layered aesthetic of rock strata–the bands of different colored rock that result from layers of sediment settling over time. The final look combines earthy textures with the signature pared-down style of Lexon, a 21-year-old French brand. See more here.





If your inner design freak is also a neat freak, the .Org Deskscape System is for you. Seattle-based Ladies and Gentlemen Studio has collaborated with Brooklyn-based Pat Kim to create elegant modular desk accessories, consisting of a pen rest, a cork board, an iPad/letter holder, and a storage tray that can stand on their own or be configured into a custom desk set. The .ORG Modular Deskscape System is available for pre-order here for $250.





Hyve is an elegant solution to the mess of screws, scissors, and pens floating around in your junk drawer. Designed by Herbst Produkt, the series of hexagonal cups snap together in any arrangement you like. With bundled adapters, the entire hive can even stick to a wall or magnetic surface. Inquire about pre-orders here.





Unlike its larger, bizarre-looking predecessors, the Ostrich Pillow Mini is a personal power nap pillow that doesn’t make you look like an alien. Created by Madrid-based designer Kawamura-Ganjavin, it can be worn like an elbow pad or like a boxing glove, and it’s perfect for power napping, allowing you to catch a quick snooze on an airplane or a bus without making your arm fall asleep. Pre-order the Ostrich Pillow Mini here for $25.





Sitting all day is bad for you. Standing desks offer a solution, but they’re usually pretty pricey. StandDesk is a cheaper solution. The basic model, which has a simple automated system to raise and lower the desk at the touch of a button, starts at less than $400. Not quite as cheap as a cardboard desk, but not $1,600 either. Get it here for $399.





Ikea presents its updated Bekant line of convertible desks. The 63”x31” desktop, which supports 150 pounds, can rise as tall as four feet with the push of a button, thanks to a set of telescoping legs. The legs are made of powder-coated steel and the desktop is, yes, good old birch veneer. The Berkant convertible desk will be available soon for $490 and comes with a 10-year limited parts warranty. Read more here.