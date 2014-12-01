A Drone’s-Eye View Of Ghostly Ruins In Chernobyl

Armed with a DJI Phantom 2 drone, a GoPro 3, and a geiger counter, Cooke—who was on location in the Ukraine filming a segment on Chernobyl for CBS news—got bird’s-eye footage of Priyapat and its environs, including the abandoned amusement park, from above.

About the experience, Cooke writes:

Chernobyl is one of the most interesting and dangerous places I’ve been. The nuclear disaster, which happened in 1986 (the year after I was born), had and effect on so many people, including my family when we lived in Italy. I can’t imagine how terrifying it would have been for the hundreds of thousands of locals who evacuated.

During my stay, I met so many amazing people, one of which was my guide Yevgein, also known as a ‘Stalker’. We spent the week together exploring Chernobyl and the nearby abandoned city of Prypiat. There was something serene, yet highly disturbing about this place. Time has stood still and there are memories of past happenings floating around us.