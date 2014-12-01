Every Music Video Should Be Made With 10 Quarts Of Gasoline And 400 Burning Photographs

European music duo Victoria+Jean’ s new music video reminds us that pyromania can be a beautiful thing. To make “Why Won’t You,” videographer and graphic designer Christophe Thockler took 8,500 photographs of the singer and guitarist, turned them into stop-motion animations, then lit 400 of them on fire while filming.

The result is a hallucinatory montage of orange and blue flames against a black background. Animated snapshots of Victoria’s singing mouth and Jean’s guitar peek through the fire before they’re singed and charred. Thockler used more than 10 quarts of gasoline and two pounds of explosive powder in the making of the video, which he calls “a perfect playground for me to play with rhythm, stop-motion fast-paced sequences, and of course, onirism and symbolism” on his website. The visual symbolism he plays with–burning photographs as a way of burning memories–echoes the song’s haunted tone and the singer’s crackly vocals.





The 200 salvaged photographs from the fiery shoot will be used as covers for special editions of the band’s upcoming first album, Divine Love.

[h/t: The Creators Project]CD