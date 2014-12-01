Interactive Periodic Table Reveals How Much Of Each Element Exists In Your Body

See the interactive infographic here

The classic design of the table was created by Dmitri Mendeleev in 1863, organizing the then-known elements by number of electrons. Inspired by a graphic that sized the elements to reflect their abundance, Big Picture’s chart shows how much of each element exists in a variety of places. By clicking filters on the left, the table resizes according to the elements’ mention in books, and how much is found in the human body, the sea, the sun, and the earth’s crust. The chart also adjusts to represent the volume of the atoms themselves. The entire graphic can be viewed either as a 3-D bar chart or as cubes, while another setting beautifully and simply displays the number of electrons in each atom, revealing the logic of Mendeleev’s original design. Have fun, nerds.SW