Make Crappy Old Books Look Like Works Of Art With These Rotating Shelves

Slovenian designer Luka Pirnat likes solving everyday problems with simple designs: his past work has included tasteful and utilitarian dining tables, office desks, and door handles. Now, Pirnat has designed a beechwood shelf that can be rotated 360 degrees once installed, accenting objects like books, magazines or records. Multiple shelves create lovely design effects, aligning with or disrupting the orientation of others. Best of all, the shelves, which come in natural wood, stained, mustard yellow and pure white, are mounted on a custom rotatable holder. An easy-to-remove screw locks the shelf into place. To adjust the shelf, just unscrew the pin.