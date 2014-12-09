The Urban Dictionary Of Design Slang

Joining the ranks of any profession is the same as committing yourself to learning an entirely new language, most of which is frankly gibberish. (TPS reports, anyone?) Design is no exception. So we asked some of our friends at design firms–including Pentagram, Ammunition, Huge, Ziba, Pensole, Google Ventures, Sagmeister & Walsh, and more–to define their favorite examples of design slang and jargon. The answers we received range from serious to tongue-in-cheek, but if you’ve ever been puzzled by a designer telling you he needed to “ideate a more approachable FTUX” or “add more value to that horsey megamenu,” this resource should help you translate.

We’ve updated the post below to contain a few more definitions, and we will continue to update this story with new definitions supplied by our readers: just leave a comment or Tweet at @FastCoDesign with the hashtag #DesignJargon to get your entry added. Let us know if we missed anything! 2×2 n. The design world’s favorite visualization of strategy. Typical axis labels include “high cost/low cost” “emotional/rational” “mild/wild” (Source: Dana Krieger, Minus-8)

A A bunch of numpties n. A group of idiots. Can also be used to refer to placeholder elements on a page that have zero UX thinking behind them. (Source: Kate Proulx, Huge) A magnet that acquires meaning n. A design that gets recognized over times, and becomes associated with people’s experiences. For example, your first MP3 player. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) Above the fold adj. “This term is about whatever content can be seen on a web page before the user starts to scroll. It originates from the print industry, where above the fold meant the top half of a front page on a folded newspaper. This term is disliked by many designers I know (myself included) because we know that although first impressions are very important, users will inevitably scroll down a page to see the remainder of the content. Also, the “fold” in digital is different depending on what device the user is on, so designing with a specific size in mind will actually do more harm than good.” (Source: Natalie Be’er, Huge) Add more value v. Something a client requests when a project is already overbudget. (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole)

Align v. To have a meeting with your boss, client, or team, especially if someone’s thoughts are going off the rails. (Source: Regina Rose, comments) Approachable adj. Something super boring. (Source: Jesse Reed, Pentagram) ASAP adv. “This acronym really irritates the shit out of me, so I believe it means this: As Slow As Possible. Otherwise, why not give me a fucking date?” (Source: Eddie Opara, Pentagram) Authentic adj. Something fabricated to feel like it was not fabricated. (Source: Chelsea Vandiver, Ziba) Authoritative adj. An antonym for friendly. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) B Belt-and-suspenders n. Typographic redundancy such as making text both bold and italic. (Source: Lisa Rosowky, comments)

Big data n. A number, table, chart, or database that may be very large or very small, but is dependably very impressive. (Source: Alex Geller, Fathom) Brainstorm session n. “We’ll get together and sell you our ideas in a casual group forum.” (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) Busy adj. A blanket term for an unclear visual hierarchy, usually due to multiple factors such as too many different styles and/or unclear grids. (Source: Julie Meridian, comments) C Celebrate v. In sneaker design, a way to say: “Make it look like the old shoe.” (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole)

Charrette n. Because designers don’t sound pretentious enough already, so let’s throw in a French word. (Source: Jake Knapp, Google Ventures) Classic adj. A politically correct way of saying ‘boring.’ (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole)

Clean adj. Example: I want a design that looks clean. Undefinable. No one exactly knows what this means. (Source: Mark Kawano, Storehouse); Smooth and uninterrupted design. The visible elements are functional, not embellished. Easy on the eyes. (Source: @SoftGoodsJess on Twitter) Create an experience v. Design a banner ad you can click on. (Source: @Maitexf on Twitter CMS abbrev. Clients May Suffer (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) CMYK abbrev. Can’t Match Your Kolors (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) Collaboration n. A project combining the inputs of multiple people. Frequently used in place of the traditional “client/consultant” or “employee/employer” title. Collaborator is seen as a more valuable relationship working as peers. (Source: Dana Krieger, Minus-8) Collaborative adj. Working with your partners, instead of just telling them what to do. (Source: Deroy Peraza, Hyperakt)

Collaborative process n. Client would like to make the decision. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) Commercial adj. Something that works now, rather than when the product will actually come to market (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole) Contemporary adj. A solution that is fresh and appropriate to the current marketplace. A classy, slightly longer-term version of trendy. The opposite of retro. (Source: Dana Krieger, Minus-8) Content n. What used to be called “writing.” (Source: Carl Alviani, Ziba) Contrast n. As in “needs more contrast.” Make the big things bigger, the dark things darker, and the colorful things more colorful. But don’t change it! (Source: 12stringmonkey) Cool adj. An adjective used to describe any color associated with blue. (Source: Katie Henderson, Huge)

Craft n. Using EPS and TIFF files in a page layout instead of just chucking random file formats into it. Creating an experience v. Designing a banner ad you can click on. (Source: Stefan Sagmeister, Sagmeister & Walsh) Crisp adj. A design with tight edges and materials. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) Critical Path n. The most important things you need to pay attention to in a design. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) CSS abbrev. Create Slither Slather (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) D Data ink ratio n. If your information design were a car, this would be its miles per gallon rating (Source: Brian James, Fathom)

Decorative adj. A four-letter word. (Source: Sagi Haviv, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv) Design research n. See: research. Adding the word “design” in front makes your focus groups seem less like total bullshit. (Source: Nate Bolt, Ethnio) Design thinking n. Just a fancier word for brainstorming. See also: ideating. (Source: Mark Kawano, Storehouse); Gluing innovation and collaboration together with some common sense and some flash cards. (Source: Deroy Peraza, Hyperakt) Disruptive adj. A design that both changes the market and simultaneously references what currently exists. No one likes it. (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole); Break some rules until we realize we can’t really break any rules. (Source: Paul O’Connor, Ziba) Do a walkthrough idiom. Translation: try to stay awake. (Shawn Harrington, comments) Document the shit out of it idiom. Take pictures from a million angles and post-process the images to make it look 5 times cooler than it actually is. (Source: Vidhyamohankumar, comments)

Do whatever you want idiom Translation: I don’t have time and I don’t know what I want. You work the whole thing up and I’ll tell you what I don’t like later. Which will be everything. (Source: Monette B. Velasco, comments) DPI abbrev. Ducks Per Inca (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) E Ephemera n. A fancy word for printed material that has a short life span. Usually posters, brochures, or invitations. (Source: James Grady, Fathom) EPS abbrev. Especially Pleasing Standard (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) Evolve the brand idiom. A polite way of saying, “Your logo sucks.” (Source: Greg Osborne, comments) Executive review n. An overly simplified presentation of actual work. (Source: nitishq on Twitter)

Experience n. The gestalt of a complete solution that considers the solution of a core product as well as all the surrounding context like packaging, messaging, and customer journey. Most designers see themselves as responsible for a consistent positive experience with a product or brand rather than resolving just the core product. Also called UX. Few designers would not see “experience” as their expertise. (Source: Dana Krieger, Minus-8) Exploring notions of typographic instability v. “I’m putting the outlines of several different typefaces on top of each other.” (Source: Stefan Sagmeister, Sagmeister & Walsh) F Familiar adj. A term non-designers use to say they like something. See also: progressive. (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole) Faster adj. Put more shit on a design. (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole) Feature creep n. When a client requests more deliverables with the expectation of no additional cost after a project is bid and underway. (Source: Linda Cobb, Bumpercrop Studio) Feminine adj. Anything tasteful. (Source: D’Wayne Edwards, Pensole)

Fit and finish n. Use this phrase to make it seem like you embody Apple’s design principles. (Source: Nate Bolt, Ethnio) Flat adj. Ugly. (Source: Chelsea Vandiver, Ziba) FPO adj. An acronym technically meaning “For position (or placement) only.” What it really means: stock photography sucks, please let us actually shoot this. (Source: Colin Murphy, Huge) abbrev. Fake Pictorial Offering (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) Framework n. “A diagram that proves I am right.” (Source: Chelsea Vandiver, Ziba) Frankensteining v. (1) The combination of the best parts of multiple independent concepts into a single uber-concept. Beware this siren song. The sum is rarely greater than the parts. (Source: Dana Krieger, Minus-8) Fresh adj. A synonym for something that feels new. (Source: Team, Ammunition Group)

FTP abbrev. fast-ish transcommunication portal (Source: Bonnie Siegler, Eight And A Half) FTUX n. A vaguely profane sounding acronym meaning “First Time User Experience.” See also: NUX. (Source: Mark Kawano, Storehouse) G Gating item n. Something that prevents a design from going to market. Example: “We don’t want packaging to be the gating item.” (Source: Team, Ammunition Group) Give them a finger idiom. Intentionally placing a glaring mistake (e.g., typo in headline) so the client points their finger at that mistake, rather than pointing their finger at something more fundamental. (Source: Joel Emmett, comments) Greek n. Copy that is meant as a placeholder, and represents approximately one third of what marketing and legal will actually try to fit in that space. (Source: Martin Massinger, comments)

Grilled cheese n. A menu icon represented by two stacked lines. (Source: Deroy Peraza, Hyperakt)

