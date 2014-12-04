Wear Your City With Custom-Made Map Clothes

Data visualizer Rachel Binx has a new project that lets you rep your city with fashion. Monochome allows any data from OpenStreetMap to become a stylish shirt, tank, or flared or fitted skirt. Pick an address and a style, and your map will appear on the design. Further customization is possible through zooming in or out, dragging the map to another location and picking between one of two map styles. Not every city is available in OpenStreetmap, but if yours is missing, it’s easy to sign up to add your own.