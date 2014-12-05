The Grossest Stilettos Of All Time Are Made With Human Hair





Called “Babe,” the repulsive pumps were made by Chinese artist Zhu Tian as a comment on how women’s footwear is sexualized and fetishized. Tian implanted the individual hairs by hand into the shoes’ silicon gel. She then tied them together with chains and displayed them as a sculpture. Carrie Bradshaw will need a cosmo (or four) to get over the sight of these.

[h/t: Designboom]CD