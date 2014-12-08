Scarves Of Your Favorite City As Seen From Space

You can wear your city pride alongside your space nerdery this season with Slow Factory’s silk scarves. Decorated with sleek black cityscapes, the Cities by Night collection features images of cities across the world as taken by astronaut-photographers on the International Space Station.

London

The collection includes aerial views of New York, Paris, London, the continental United States, and Gaza, all taken by crew members orbiting the Earth on the ISS. The glowing patches of light pollution left by sprawling metropolises have never looked so exquisite. The scarves largely allow the beauty of the city lights to stand on their own, except the Gaza image, which is emblazoned with the word “Peace!” drawn by famed graphic designer James Victore.*

Check out Cities by Night (as well as Slow Factory’s other NASA-inspired accessories, adorned with images from the Hubble Space Telescope and more) here. The Cities by Night scarves, made of silk and modal, run for $295, except the smaller Gaza by Night scarf, which costs $150. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Dignity Fund, a humanitarian aid organization for women and children affected by conflict in the Middle East.

[h/t: Notcot]

*An earlier version of this post misspelled the last name of graphic designer James Victore. Thanks to @R_Willoughby for pointing out the error.SF