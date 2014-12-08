Customize Your Own Glitch Art Sweater

English designers Knyttan make customizable, high-quality sweaters and scarves with a twist. Their knits are woven with bold, glitch art-inspired designs, which customers can mess around with to whatever extent they please. Blow up the pattern, drag it around, change the thickness of lines, flip the colors–you get to play designer.
Knyttan’s products run from about $100 for their cheapest scarf to $250 for a sweater, and are fully customizable either online or at their brick and mortar shop in London.
[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW