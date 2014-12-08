What It’ll Take To Put Humans On Mars, Visualized

Last week, NASA successfully flight-tested its new Orion spacecraft, the first step in the project the space agency says will eventually take humans to Mars. The reason for the test was to see how this new spacecraft would hold up in the extreme conditions it would face on a trip to Mars. But, as this infographic shows, Orion is far from the only technology that is helping NASA put Earthlings on Mars. Here are a few of the steps we need to take before traveling to Mars: