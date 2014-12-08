What It’ll Take To Put Humans On Mars, Visualized

Last week, NASA successfully flight-tested its new Orion spacecraft, the first step in the project the space agency says will eventually take humans to Mars. The reason for the test was to see how this new spacecraft would hold up in the extreme conditions it would face on a trip to Mars. But, as this infographic shows, Orion is far from the only technology that is helping NASA put Earthlings on Mars. Here are a few of the steps we need to take before traveling to Mars:
Co.Design’s Lily Tidhar created the infographic with information released by NASA. As you can see, we are still far from a real manned mission to Mars. Plans include landing on an asteroid and redirecting it to orbit the moon sometime in the 2020s and sending many more unmanned missions to learn more about the red planet. Click on the image for more details. — Sophie WeinerLT