Metronomes Turn Real-Time Stock Market Trading Into Sound

Creative studio Varvara & Mar ‘s installation “ Speed of Markets ” consists of metronomes that speed up or slow down according to the number of trades happening in stock markets around the world. “For us volume is an interesting figure to play with, since it is an indicator for a liquidity in the market,” the artists write on their website. Each of the seven metronomes interpret data from a different market, including the NYSE, NASDAQ, JAPAN exchange group, Euronext, London Stock exchange, Hong Kong Exchange, and Deutsche Börse.

The ticking sound gives listeners an ambient sense of what’s happening in these hubs of global exchange, and simulates the anxious excitement of stock market traders. “The installation is a sonic and at the same time visual interface for perceiving the volume and also pace of life of different stock markets, which are normally described in numbers and graphs,” the artists say.

“Speed of Markets” was on view at the Design Miami fair last week.SW