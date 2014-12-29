The Best Mobile Apps Of 2014

There are a lot more to mobile apps than just Angry Birds. The best apps of 2014 are rethinking the way we consume news, socialize, create and consume art, call for help, comprehend scientific principles, and of course, approach our daily work. With the benefit of always being right there in our pockets, these streamlined digital experiences push the boundaries of software through experimentation.







Reporter

Have you ever wanted to track the minutae of your life? You know, how many cups of coffee you’ve drank in a year, or which of your friends you’ve seen the most? Reporter, by personal quantification guru Nicholas Felton, can send you custom quizzes six times a day to find out, then graph the results. iOS.





Panic Button

You can call 911 from a smartphone’s lock screen, but Amnesty International has built something better for reporters in dangerous areas. (Or anyone with an Android phone, really.) It’s a panic button that you can activate just by clicking the power button on your phone several times. It will text contacts of your choice and keep them apprised to your whereabouts until your phone is deactivated. Android.





Storehouse

You want to tell a story with a rich combination of words, pictures, and video. To date, that’s been tough to accomplish on a mobile device. But Storehouse, spearheaded by Apple’s ex app czar Mark Kawano, handles the task with grace. iOS.





Facebook Paper

In 2014, we’ve seen Facebook “unbundle” its popular mobile app as a series of apps. But Facebook’s Paper was a whole new way to experience the social network, with the most beautiful UI the company has ever created. Paper failed to catch on, but it’s still a great app that demonstrates how completely different a service can feel with a new skin. iOS.





Mix

FiftyThree developed an app called Paper (not to be confused with Facebook’s!) that made drawing on the iPad into a complete joy. Now it has added a new feature to the app called Mix, enabling the the option to collaborate with others remotely, riffing on one another’s sketches in a richly constructed, annotated system that makes sure everyone gets proper credit. But we really dug Mix because it feels like an evolved Internet that you can reach out and draw on.