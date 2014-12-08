Visualization Turns America’s Rivers Into A Gorgeous Rainbow

Andrew Hill is a PhD-holding biologist and digital cartographer who works for “cloud-based mapping platform” CartoDB. Recently, he has turned his attention to rivers. One of his interactive maps showed which rivers in the U.S. have received rain in the last hour. And now, he has made a beautiful map color-coding every American river according to which of the cardinal directions they flow toward. The map is gorgeous: tiny capillaries of color make up a rainbow of watersheds. There isn’t much insight to be gained here–unlike Hill’s rain map, mousing over the map doesn’t yield any further information. However, the topography of the U.S. is clearly visible, highlighting our biggest mountain ranges in brilliant hues.SW
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens