The Most Important Design Lessons Of 2014

Data visualizations can be easily manipulated to lie. How do you know which ones to trust? Follow these three easy steps to save yourself from getting duped.





Everything you thought you knew about Apple’s exalted design is wrong. Here, Mark Kawano, formerly a senior designer at Apple, dispels four of the biggest myths.





Responsive design, which lets designers and developers build websites that adapt to every screen size, is one of the most important web tools of the past decade. But to capture a user’s attention for the next generation of the web, companies need more than just responsive design. They need a responsive philosophy. Code and Theory’s Dan Gardner and Mike Treff explain why.





Want to foster creativity in your office? Skip the foosball table and build a war room instead. Google Ventures’s Jake Knapp shows you how. Plus: a peek inside Google Ventures’s own war room.

These days, everyone is encouraged to follow a passion. But what if you aren’t sure what your passion is? To nail it down, A More Beautiful Question author Warren Berger suggests asking yourself eight key questions.





Criminal syndicates are the most successful businesses you never hear about. Their net margins are off the charts, their profit per employee shames that of Google and Apple, and their global reach makes Walmart look downright provincial. Their secret? They’re better at creating successful cultures than the vast majority of Fortune 500 companies, argues Devin Liddell of the Seattle design consultancy Teague.