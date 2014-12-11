This Sleek Bottle Opener Would Make A Great Present For Beer Snobs

French designer José Cabrita‘s Ruban is a simplified bottle opener for all of your classy bottle popping needs. Designed for Contexte, Cabrita’s opener is a sleek, slim stainless steel band with a fold on one end that does the trick. One side is matte while the other is shiny, with a bit of the contrasting texture peeking out on the folded corner for extra effect. The pretty little opener looks like a tiny sculpture, and will fit in perfectly with your friend’s ultra-hip industrial kitchen (or with their ultra-hip aspirations).