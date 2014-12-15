A Typeface Created Out Of Sound

Håkon Stensholt, a Norwegian designer, recently earned his master’s degree from Stockholm arts university Konstfack with a thesis exploring connections between sound and type design. With his collaborator Paulo Barcelos, Stensholt created Sound meets Type to allow users to run type through various filters and customize the effect of an algorithm that translates sound into a 3-D typeface. These filters include the type’s weight, color, and the elasticity of the letter forms. Any sound can be used, from music to someone’s voice. The resulting typeface looks like a font in the process of exploding. Several test fonts can be seen on Stensholt’s site, along with his other work.