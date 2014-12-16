2014’s Best Housewares For Money-Conscious Design Snobs

Furniture and housewares that are easy on the eyes aren’t always easy on the wallet. But there are exceptions. Here, eight products we came across in 2014 that are beautifully designed but not outrageously priced, from easily assembled tables and shelves to Brutalist architecture-inspired pillows and smart night lights.

These won’t necessarily beat tag-sale prices or convince broke college kids not to rescue that perfectly good dresser from the garbage pile on the curb, but money-conscious design snobs might appreciate the fact that these sleek products are all under $200.





The Swedish furniture behemoth’s PS 2014 collection is even trendier and more adaptable than its usual products. The PS 2014 “On the Move” collection consists of 51 items, many of which perform double duty: a nightstand has a built-in lamp and a wraparound side that turns into a magazine rack; a coat rack has branch-like hooks for hanging up coats, hats, and purses; and a stacked shelving system with hooks could easily hold an entire kitchen’s worth of eating utensils and cookware. Browse the collection, ranging from $13 for a mirror to $360 for a chair, here.





Designed by Evan Clabots and Louis Filosa for the e-commerce site Fab.com, Sway shelves don’t require elaborate mounting racks to install. Instead, two nylon straps with an eyehole at the end allow you to mount your new Sway shelves about as easily as you’d hang a picture on your wall. And they’re surprisingly inexpensive: a set of two Sway shelves can be purchased from Fab for just $35. Sure beats giving up and buying another Expedit.





Furniture company Soapbox has designed a line of tables perfect for those incapable of deciphering hieroglyph-filled instruction manuals. The company’s Short and Tall Tables don’t require any tools. Instead of fasteners and screws that can loosen over time, clamps of solid steel hold the table surface and legs together at four corners. The simple clamps easily snap into place, and their bright colors make them an intentional, attractive part of the design’s aesthetic. Short and Tall Tables are available here for $130 to $170.





The Drift, a smarter lightbulb by Saffron, requires only your light switch to access its several modes. Flick the switch on and the LED light bulb will glow like any bulb you know. Flip the switch on twice, and you enter Midnight Mode, which gradually dims the light over the course of 37 minutes to lull you to sleep like a setting sun. Flip the switch three times, and you enter Moonlight Mode, which slowly dims the bulb but stops at a faint glow to serve as a nightlight. Buy it here for $30.





A book by Indiana-based industrial designer Christopher Stuart, DIY Furniture 2, features 30 chic designs by makers, designers, and artisans around the world, many cobbled together from unlikely, upcycled materials. There are step-by-step instructions on making chairs from PVC tubes and suction cups; overhead lights from cardboard and electrical wire; and tables from repurposed pizza crispers. And these won’t make your home look like an ad hoc squat or a crunchy hippie pad: they’re as sleek and functional as pieces you might find at, say, Design Within Reach, or Blu Dot. See more here.