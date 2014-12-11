An Architectural Ode To Norse Mythology

YME Universe , a new concept store in Oslo, should be on the to-do lists of mythology nerds around the world. From its name to its decor, the store is steeped in traditional Nordic myths.





Yme, sometimes known as Ymir, was a primordial giant who was born out of drops of poison and, according to some accounts, went on to birth many other important Norse Gods from his own flesh. Other writings say that Yme was killed by Odin, and the deities Vili and Vé, to enable the creation of Earth, which subsequently flooded with Yme’s blood.

The store’s design, by the powerhouse Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, attempts to weave in some of these mythological themes. When visitors enter the store, they face an 80-foot-wide pinewood frieze telling the story of Ginnungagap, the primordial void into which the Élivágar, freezing rivers, flowed. According to some myths, the giant Yme was formed out of drops of poison from these rivers. The first floor of YME is decorated to evoke Niflheim, the icy realm from which many of these rivers are said to have derived.

[h/t We Heart]SW