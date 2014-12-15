Black Metal Band Deafheaven Selling The Iconic Font From Their Album Cover

San Francisco black metal group Deafheaven released one of the most critically lauded albums of last year with their most recent album, Sunbather. The album’s cover, featuring a pinkish to orange gradient with the title printed in white over it, became its own iconic signature for the band and their work.

Now, Deafheaven’s label, All Black Recording Company, is selling the Sunbather font, designed by Nick Steinhardt for the album cover.





According to the label, Sunbather–which is based on historical type experiments by Jan Tschicold, is “a stenciled flare-serif display face inspired by bright light and dissipating legibility” which “questions the mind to connect what the eyes cannot see when the thinnest strokes of a didone font evaporate.”

Sunbather comes in three weights–Book (which was used for the album cover), Bold, and Black–and is available as a free download with the purchase of other merch, or available as a separate suite for $30.

[h/t Pitchfork]SW