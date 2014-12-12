A 1,000-Piece CMYK Puzzle That Will Definitely Make You Crazy

Globe-trotting designer Clemens Habicht took some time off from making music videos and high-end fashion commercials to produce this simple and probably infuriating 1,000-piece puzzle. The puzzle is a color gamut in which each piece represents one distinct color. To complete it, these colors must all be arranged in the perfect order.

This seems insanely difficult, but Habicht claims it’s at least conceptually easier than traditional puzzles. “What is strange is that unlike ordinary puzzles where you are in effect redrawing a specific picture from a reference you have a sense of where every piece belongs compared to every other piece,” he says. “There is a real logic in the doing that is weirdly soothing, therapeutic, it must be the German coming out in me. As each piece clicks perfectly into place, just so, it’s a little win, like a little pat on the back.”

Habicht was inspired by a traditional puzzle, when he noticed that the blue sky varied in color from piece to piece. “I found that without the presence of image detail to help locate a piece I was relying only on an intuitive sense of color, and this was much more satisfying to do than the areas with image details,” he says.

The puzzle is co-presented by Lamington Drive Editions for $33, and if you order soon, it’ll ship in time for the holidays. Co.Design takes no responsibility for familial or romantic rifts that may occur as a result of this purchase.

[h/t: Boing Boing]SW