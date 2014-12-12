Mourn The Passing Of Clip Art With This Flappy Bird Adaptation

Even if you never used clip art, just having it there was a comfort, knowing that whatever amazing technological advancements occur, this cheesy, outdated vestige of the ’90s would remain. No longer: Microsoft will now source copyright-free animations from Bing images. The Guardian understands your loss, and to ease the pain the news organization built a simulator of the popular iPhone game Flappy Bird. The game, which found unprecedented, immediate success, involves tapping the screen (or clicking on a computer) to elevate your bird over columns that will kill your character with a touch. In Clippy Art, these columns, and the bird itself, are replaced by classic clip art figures. It’s just as difficult as the original game, so if you really want to pay tribute to an institution of terrible art, you’re going to need some practice.SW