Mourn The Passing Of Clip Art With This Flappy Bird Adaptation

Even if you never used clip art, just having it there was a comfort, knowing that whatever amazing technological advancements occur, this cheesy, outdated vestige of the ’90s would remain. No longer: Microsoft will now source copyright-free animations from Bing images. The Guardian understands your loss, and to ease the pain the news organization built a simulator of the popular iPhone game Flappy Bird. The game, which found unprecedented, immediate success, involves tapping the screen (or clicking on a computer) to elevate your bird over columns that will kill your character with a touch. In Clippy Art, these columns, and the bird itself, are replaced by classic clip art figures. It’s just as difficult as the original game, so if you really want to pay tribute to an institution of terrible art, you’re going to need some practice.SW
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens